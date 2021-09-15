CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chegg (CHGG) Lawsuit Creates Headline Risk but Little Potential Financial Impact - Needham & Company

 5 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating and $120.00 price target on Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) after shares traded off following the announcement that Pearson is suing for copyright infringement.

