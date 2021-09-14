CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Schumer: Go BIG on Climate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, September 12, NYLPI’s Director of Environmental Justice Anthony Rogers-Wright spoke at a rally for climate legislation. This rally was co-hosted by Dayenu and Jewish Climate Action Network NYC. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attended the rally to address his work in the fight to pass crucial climate actions.

Chuck Schumer
#Climate Justice#Racial Justice#Nylpi#Senate#Black Brown#Indigenous
