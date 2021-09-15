Form 8-K CENTURY BANCORP INC For: Sep 14
CENTURY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND DECLARED. Medford, MA, September 14, 2021—Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) (www.centurybank.com) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors voted a regular quarterly dividend of 18.00 cents ($0.18) per share on the Company’s Class A common stock, and 9.00 cents ($0.09) per share on the Company’s Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
