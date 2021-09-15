Form 8-K CENTURY BANCORP INC For: Sep 14

(unaudited, $ in billions) The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended August 31, 2021. The decrease in the over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the “30+ delinquency rate”) at August 31, 2021 when compared to the prior year period reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior, partially offset by the effects of the reclassification of loan receivables related to the Gap Inc. portfolio to loan receivables held for sale. The decrease in net charge-offs for the month ended August 31, 2021 compared to the prior year period also reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.

