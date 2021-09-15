CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

LETTERS: Political perspectives from readers

Record-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day has arrived and Meriden candidates are ramping up local political campaigns for the November 2 local elections. Look at the Democrats’ accomplishments (just to name a few): kept the flood control project on track keeping our downtown dry and averting the catastrophic damage of past floods; kept taxes in check over the past three years; and energized the city’s economic development efforts to get the downtown moving with new business activity.

#K 12 School#Flood Control#Gps#Democrats#Democratic#Meriden Voting#Smc#Tc#Boe#Chapman School#Dodd Middle School
