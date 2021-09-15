LETTERS: Political perspectives from readers
Labor Day has arrived and Meriden candidates are ramping up local political campaigns for the November 2 local elections. Look at the Democrats’ accomplishments (just to name a few): kept the flood control project on track keeping our downtown dry and averting the catastrophic damage of past floods; kept taxes in check over the past three years; and energized the city’s economic development efforts to get the downtown moving with new business activity.www.myrecordjournal.com
