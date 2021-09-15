CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) announces appointment of John H. Johnson as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that John H. Johnson has been appointed as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2021. Dr. Martin Murphy, who previously served as chairman, will continue to serve as a non-executive Board member.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

WNS Appoints New Chairman of the Board

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global business process management (BPM) solutions, announced that effective end of day September 20, 2021, Adrian T. Dillon will retire from the WNS Board of Directors and his role as the Chairman of the Board and member of our Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Timothy L. Main, who joined the company’s Board of Directors on June 1, 2021 and was appointed as a member of Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee on July 14, 2021, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors effective September 21, 2021. For details on Tim’s appointment and background, please see the company press release issued May 18, 2021 by clicking here.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Michael J. Willner to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Willner, Esq. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

​Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Appoints Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D, to Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John H. Johnson
gamingintelligence.com

Playtech appoints former EY executive to board of directors

London-listed gaming operator and supplier Playtech has appointed former EY executive Linda Marston-Weston to the board as a non-executive director. Marston-Weston will join the board of Playtech on 1 October following the departure of senior independent director John Jackson and non-executive director Claire Milne on 30 September. She is currently...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

NEXGEL Announces Appointment of Miranda Toledano to Board of Directors

LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. announced that the Company recently appointed Miranda Toledano to its Board of Directors. Ms. Toledano brings over 20 years of biotech, principal investment and capital markets experience to NEXGEL. Since its founding in 2018, Ms. Toledano served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Board member at TRIGR Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company, recently acquired by Compass Therapeutics.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Announces Chief Executive Officer and President Appointments

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) (the “Company”) announced today that Jennifer Murphy will resign from her positions as President, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective October 1, 2021, to pursue a new venture. To replace her, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Bonnie Wongtrakool as CEO, and Lisa Meyer as President of the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Wongtrakool will also be appointed to the Board. Ms. Meyer will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Both Ms. Wongtrakool and Ms. Meyer will work closely with Ms. Murphy, who will remain with the Company as a Senior Advisor through December 31, 2021, to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV) and eToro Appoint Michael Ptasznik to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. eToro Group Ltd ("eToro"), a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors, today announced the appointment of Michael Ptasznik to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autl#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Autolus Therapeutics Plc#Eli Lilly Company#Axogen Inc#Obe Cel
theedgemarkets.com

KNM appoints former FT minister as non-executive chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): KNM Group Bhd has appointed former federal territories minister Tan Sri Dr Zulhasnan Rafique as its non-executive chairman, following the resignation of his predecessor Datuk Ab Halim Mohyiddin in June this year. According to KNM’s bourse filing, Zulhasnan, 66, began his career as a commissioned officer...
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

MAXIMUS (MMS) Appoints John J. Haley as New Board Chair

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today the planned retirement of Peter B. Pond as Chair of the Board and Board member of Maximus. The Board of Directors unanimously elected John J. Haley to serve as Chair and Anne K. Altman to join Richard A. Montoni as Vice Chair.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

McAfee Announces Appointment of Gunther Bright to Board of Directors

McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced today that Gunther Bright, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global and U.S. Large Enterprises at American Express, has joined its Board of Directors. Bright is a payments industry veteran with extensive experience materially growing consumer and retailer businesses directly and through partnerships. With his vast experience, his appointment strengthens the McAfee board.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Syniti Appoints Joel Bernstein to Its Board of Directors

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced it appointed Joel Bernstein to its board of directors. Bernstein will serve on both Syniti’s board and audit committee where he will support the business’s growth strategy. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced it appointed Joel Bernstein to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

General Cannabis Corp (CANN) Closes TREES Acquisition; Appoints CEO Tim Board to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB: CANN) (“TREES” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the TREES Englewood Dispensary. The Company will now be doing business as TREES, pursuant to a Colorado tradename filing. The Company expects to close the acquisition of the two previously announced dispensaries in Portland, Oregon in the near future, and the opening of the two new dispensaries in Denver and Portland.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

World Fuel Services (INT) Appoints Jill B. Smart to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) today announced the appointment of Jill B. Smart to the Board of Directors of the company. “We are delighted to have Jill join our Board of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) Sells Automation Business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL), a premier private equity firm investing in growth companies, today announced a definitive agreement with Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) to acquire its Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022 upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pfizer's (PFE) and Astellas Pharma's Present Encouraging Data from Phase 3 ARCHES Study of XTANDI

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Astellas Pharma Inc and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today ahead of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 that XTANDI® (enzalutamide) improved overall survival (OS) in the ARCHES study in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC, also known as metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer). The Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial compared XTANDI plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus placebo plus ADT in men with mHSPC and OS was a key secondary endpoint.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Inventiva’s 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daix (France), September 10, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s first-half financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Announces Positive Results in First-in-Human Study of WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy