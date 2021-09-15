Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) announces appointment of John H. Johnson as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors
Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that John H. Johnson has been appointed as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2021. Dr. Martin Murphy, who previously served as chairman, will continue to serve as a non-executive Board member.
