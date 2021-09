Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is almost here, but some folks aren’t sure if they’ll tune in for the ABC competition show this year. Ahead of the milestone season, DWTS announced its complete 2021 cast on September 8, which includes celebrities like The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee and NBA star Iman Shumpert, among others. Later the same day that the roster was revealed, the show posted its first promo on Instagram and Twitter, and fans weren’t thrilled with what they saw.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 HOURS AGO