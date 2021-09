MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Del Rio, Texas, where close to 14,000 migrants are encamped under an international bridge and surrounding areas. Officials expect that number to rise to at least 20,000 in the coming days. The situation is being called one of the largest humanitarian crisis the country has experienced in a long time. It’s why North Miami leaders are heading to the area in hopes of helping. “I’m actually in Del Rio, where the situation is occurring on the border,” said North Miami City Commissioner Alix Desulme. “And it’s really to come assess what’s going on.” Desulme says...

NORTH MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO