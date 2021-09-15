CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam’s ItaliaFest This Weekend-How to Pronounce Italian Foods

By Chrissy
 4 days ago
I am 100% Italian and love all Italian food and festivals. There haven't been many festivals at all in the past year and a half so I am happy for this Saturday. This weekend Amsterdam will bring back ItaliaFest. The event was canceled last year due to COVID. It will be held on Bridge Street Saturday, September 18th from 11 am until 9 pm. But before you go, I wanted to give you a little inside lesson on how to pronounce some of the delicious foods you will be asking for at ItaliaFest.

