Christine Is High Maintenance – Fish And Christine Radio on Demand (9-14-21)

By Fish, Steven Bohner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all officially back from our vacations and Christine has finally acknowledged that she is in fact, high maintenance. That's right, if you want to marry Christine, you better be able to drop the cost of a down payment on a house on the engagement ring. We were talking about getting engaged and she casually mentioned how her ring should be somewhere in the $10k-$20k range. Oof. Also on the show, we talked about everything that went on while we were on vacation, Fish shows your his softer side with Fuzzies with Fish, and football is back and we recapped the weekend. All of that and much more on today's show!

Christine @ Prime House Direct Pop-up Meat Tent

Prime House Direct is cutting, packing, and bringing a whole truckload of USDA Prime Beef, Gourmet Chicken, Select Seafood, and Premium Pork and guarantee GIGANTIC savings and wholesale directly to the public. Join Christine at Menards in Rivertown Crossing on Friday! Look for the big white tent!. Check out theprimehousedirect.com...
KENT COUNTY, MI
#High Maintenance#Radio On#Fuzzies With Fish
