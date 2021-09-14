Christine Is High Maintenance – Fish And Christine Radio on Demand (9-14-21)

We are all officially back from our vacations and Christine has finally acknowledged that she is in fact, high maintenance. That's right, if you want to marry Christine, you better be able to drop the cost of a down payment on a house on the engagement ring. We were talking about getting engaged and she casually mentioned how her ring should be somewhere in the $10k-$20k range. Oof. Also on the show, we talked about everything that went on while we were on vacation, Fish shows your his softer side with Fuzzies with Fish, and football is back and we recapped the weekend. All of that and much more on today's show!