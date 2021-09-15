CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple introduces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, delivering breakthrough camera innovations and a powerhouse chip with an impressive leap in battery life

Cover picture for the articleCUPERTINO, CALIF. — Apple today introduced iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the next generation of the world’s best smartphone, featuring a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors. Both models feature major innovations, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) offering improvements in low-light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling.

