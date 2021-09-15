Senators Grill SEC Chair Over Cryptocurrency Definition
Cryptocurrencies are often hard for many to understand, but some U.S. senators say the government is making it worse by keeping how it defines crypto investments under wraps. In a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, ranking member Sen. Pat Toomey grilled Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on why cryptocurrencies are sometimes considered a security and sometimes not, and how that determination is being made.www.thebalance.com
