Congress & Courts

Senators Grill SEC Chair Over Cryptocurrency Definition

By Medora Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies are often hard for many to understand, but some U.S. senators say the government is making it worse by keeping how it defines crypto investments under wraps. In a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, ranking member Sen. Pat Toomey grilled Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on why cryptocurrencies are sometimes considered a security and sometimes not, and how that determination is being made.

butlerradio.com

Sen. Toomey Weighs In On SEC Role With Cryptocurrencies

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is asking questions of the federal Securities and Exchange Commission on their oversight on the growing world of cryptocurrency. Many new cryptocurrencies are joining the market and Toomey says there should be a level of regulation over these entities. However, he told CNBC that the SEC first needs to determine what cryptocurrencies are a security.
beincrypto.com

Republican Senators Push Back Against SEC Chairman’s Agenda

Republican Senators pushed back against the agenda that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler supported during his recent appearance before the Senate Banking Committee. According to his testimony, Gensler has ambitious plans to rein in cryptocurrencies as well as meme-stock frenzy. However, these plans are drawing fire from Republicans,...
investing.com

Most cryptos are securities, SEC Chair says

In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Gary Gensler, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that many cryptocurrencies are securities. While responding to a question from Senator Pat Toomey about the security status of cryptocurrencies, Gensler opined that “very many” digital assets, including stablecoins,...
Pat Toomey
Gary Gensler
Washington Post

Gary Gensler sharpens criticism of cryptocurrency in Senate hearing

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler called for an aggressive approach to policing cryptocurrency as the industry’s surging growth has rattled the financial world and sparked a debate over how hands-on Washington regulators should be in shaping its future. Gensler, testifying Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, argued the...
decrypt.co

SEC Chair: Coinbase Lists 'Dozens of Tokens That Might Be Securities'

Gary Gensler hinted that many of the assets currently listed Coinbase may be securities. The remark comes as the SEC and Coinbase are in an-going fight over crypto regulation. The stakes in an ongoing battle between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Coinbase got higher on Tuesday as the agency's chairman, Gary Gensler, suggested the biggest crypto exchange in the U.S. may be breaking the law.
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Chairman Gensler Grilled by Republicans on Senate Banking Committee, Ranking Member Toomey Supports Regulatory Clarity for Crypto

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler marched up to Capitol Hill yesterday to testify in front of the Senate Banking Committee in a hearing entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission”. Gensler outlined his ambitions at the SEC in his prepared remarks. While Gensler received relatively light questions from Democrat...
investing.com

SEC chair doubles down, tells crypto firms 'come in and talk to us'

Gary Gensler, chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, is once again urging crypto projects with securities to register with the regulatory body to ensure that investors are protected. In a prepared statement for his testimony at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs scheduled for...
theblockcrypto.com

Before Senate, Chair Gensler will argue that many crypto trading platforms need to register with SEC

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, will appear before a Senate committee Tuesday, where he plans to reiterate his belief that many major cryptocurrency exchanges need to register as securities exchanges. In opening remarks released by the Senate Banking Committee, Gensler says:. "Many platforms have dozens or...
kfgo.com

U.S. SEC chief takes broad aim at financial industry in Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler took aim at the gamut of financial sectors, from the treasury and equity markets to digital assets, as he mapped out https://www.banking.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Gensler%20Testimony%209-14-21.pdf his ambitious agenda before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. As head of the country’s top...
beincrypto.com

SEC Chairman Lays Out Crypto Market Agenda in Senate Testimony

U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke to a Senate Committee about the U.S. markets and listed several areas of focus with respect to the crypto markets. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, in a testimony before the U.S. Senate, offered some insight into how he envisions crypto regulations will look. Gensler included that most crypto platforms will need to register with the SEC.
u.today

SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”

During an ongoing hearing being held by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that stablecoins "may well be" securities in response to a question posed by Sen. Pat Toomey. The SEC boss says that there is only "a small...
Vox

Biden’s SEC is ready to regulate cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has an SEC problem — and it just got bigger. The Biden administration is taking a more hands-on approach to the highly volatile, little understood, and barely regulated cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies secured by blockchain technology. Bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies have become almost as accessible as government-issued currency in recent years, but the government offers few consumer protections for them.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Threat to Coinbase indicates SEC will be tough on cryptocurrencies

(Bloomberg) – The president of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, just warned the cryptocurrency sector of how far the regulator is willing to go to control a market that he has described as the wild west of finance. Threatening to sue Coinbase Global Inc. if...
Daily Mail

Coinbase CEO accuses SEC of 'sketchy behavior' over regulator's plans to sue cryptocurrency exchange over its new lending product weeks before its launch

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has lashed out at the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the agency plans to sue the company over an interest-earning lending product for reasons that are unclear. Coinbase shares dropped 3.2 percent on Wednesday, after CEO Brian Armstrong slammed the 'sketchy behavior coming out...
bitcoinist.com

SEC Threatens To Sue Coinbase Due To Higher Interest On Cryptocurrency Products

High-interest rate of crypto products has made SEC threaten to sue Coinbase. This will likely frustrate users who see the company’s offer as a practical means of earning 4% interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission SEC issued a surprising warning to sue Coinbase if they move on with their plan....
