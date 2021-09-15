Senators Grill SEC Chair Over Cryptocurrency Definition

Gary Gensler hinted that many of the assets currently listed Coinbase may be securities. The remark comes as the SEC and Coinbase are in an-going fight over crypto regulation. The stakes in an ongoing battle between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Coinbase got higher on Tuesday as the agency's chairman, Gary Gensler, suggested the biggest crypto exchange in the U.S. may be breaking the law.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO