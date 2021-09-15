CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munoz to sign autographs at tailgate party

By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea residents have the chance to meet one of the best offensive lineman in NFL history Friday evening during a tailgate party that continues a tradition of celebrating a county rivalry in high school football. Anthony Munoz, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection for the Cincinnati Bengals and a member of...

