CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsford, VT

Charles "Wes" Richards

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

Charles "Wes" Richards PITTSFORD — Charles Wesley "Wes" Richards, 83, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home, following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. He and his wife, Marion "Betsy" (Rea), were married for 65 years and had four great children, Scott (Sue), Paul (Andrea), Bonnie Guilana (Chris), and David who predeceased him in 1975. He also leaves his wonderful granddaughters, Kate and Jane. Wes worked for CVPS for 30 years, splitting his time between the Line and Meter departments, retiring in 2000. Over the years, Wes and family spent as much time as possible at the family summer home on Lake Champlain near Plattsburgh, New York. He used his skills as a "fixer of all and anything" and when done, would go fishing! His other passion was fixing old lawnmowers. He'd bring many, many of them back to life and would take them down to the pull-off on Route 7, selling them reasonably with great pride and satisfaction. Wes loved to travel. Since his father was a Cornishman, he and Betsy would venture to England many times. They loved Cornwall and especially, visiting with Wes' aunt, uncle and the cousins who are like their second family. Each spring and fall for almost 50 years, he and Betsy would venture out to NYC with their "forever-friends" to enjoy a special dinner and a Broadway show with them. They also loved to spend their winters in Port Orange, Florida, where they would take long walks on the beach and reconnect with old school friends. Though unable to travel south in the past few years, Wes was equally happy being home in Vermont. People who knew Wes well always appreciated his good nature, his "one-liners" and using his many talents to willingly help out others – he will be missed! Per his request, there will be no calling hours or public service. At a future date, there will be a Celebration of Life scheduled at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Wes' name to the Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are with The Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Pittsford, VT
City
Cornwall, VT
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Timeline of missing woman's cross-country road trip

Investigators on Sunday discovered a body consistent with the description of Gabby Petito but stopped short of confirming a positive ID of her remains. The 22-year-old's family had reported her missing the previous week, after a monthslong cross-country road trip. Below is a timeline of Petito's travels across the country...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvps#Nyc#The Barnard Funeral Home
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the way...
POTUS
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy