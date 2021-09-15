Charles "Wes" Richards PITTSFORD — Charles Wesley "Wes" Richards, 83, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home, following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. He and his wife, Marion "Betsy" (Rea), were married for 65 years and had four great children, Scott (Sue), Paul (Andrea), Bonnie Guilana (Chris), and David who predeceased him in 1975. He also leaves his wonderful granddaughters, Kate and Jane. Wes worked for CVPS for 30 years, splitting his time between the Line and Meter departments, retiring in 2000. Over the years, Wes and family spent as much time as possible at the family summer home on Lake Champlain near Plattsburgh, New York. He used his skills as a "fixer of all and anything" and when done, would go fishing! His other passion was fixing old lawnmowers. He'd bring many, many of them back to life and would take them down to the pull-off on Route 7, selling them reasonably with great pride and satisfaction. Wes loved to travel. Since his father was a Cornishman, he and Betsy would venture to England many times. They loved Cornwall and especially, visiting with Wes' aunt, uncle and the cousins who are like their second family. Each spring and fall for almost 50 years, he and Betsy would venture out to NYC with their "forever-friends" to enjoy a special dinner and a Broadway show with them. They also loved to spend their winters in Port Orange, Florida, where they would take long walks on the beach and reconnect with old school friends. Though unable to travel south in the past few years, Wes was equally happy being home in Vermont. People who knew Wes well always appreciated his good nature, his "one-liners" and using his many talents to willingly help out others – he will be missed! Per his request, there will be no calling hours or public service. At a future date, there will be a Celebration of Life scheduled at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Wes' name to the Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are with The Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.