Rutland, VT

Gary W. Gresham

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

Gary W. Gresham RUTLAND — Gary W. Gresham, 79, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on April 12, 1942, in Sacul, Texas, the son of Ellis “Dude” and Marie (Fuller) Gresham. He and his wife established the cleaning company that he operated for over 20 years until his retirement. Mr. Gresham was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the local teams. Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Margaret (Wolfe) Gresham, of Rutland; his children, Scott Gresham, of Arlington, Texas, Debi Gresham, of Roseburg, Oregon, Michael Tolar, of Killington, Michelle Munger, of Rutland, Roger Gresham, of Miami, Florida; three siblings, Damon Gresham, of Longview, Texas, Wileene Dempsey, of Pasadena, Texas, David Gresham, of Cushing, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Richard Gresham, in 2019; a grandson, Terry Tolar, in 1990; and two brothers, Troy and Jimmy Gresham. The private service will be held in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity for Alzheimer’s or heart research. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.

