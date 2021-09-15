Frances Wharton MILFORD, Mass. — Frances Wharton, née Mainolfi, died on Sept. 9, 2021, at the age of 75, in the Beaumont at Northbridge nursing center in Northbridge, Massachusetts, after a short illness. Frannie was born Dec. 20, 1945, to Mario and Mary Mainolfi, in Rutland, Vermont. At time of passing, Frannie resided in Milford, Massachusetts, with her husband, Kenneth Wharton. Frannie enjoyed gardening in the spring and summer months and reading in all seasons. She also enjoyed spending time with family and with her beloved cats. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth, of Milford, Massachusetts; her brother, Francis “Frank” Mainolfi, of Rutland, Vermont; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her late elder brother, James Mainolfi, of Bomoseen, Vermont; and elder sister, Anne Bruso, of Whitehall, New York. At her request, there will be no services. Donations may be left to the Milford Humane Society, 209 West St., Milford, MA 01757.