CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Rutland, VT

Charles Hier

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Hier WEST RUTLAND — Charles Hier, 97, of West Rutland, who was born on May 20, 1924, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2021, with his family by his side. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Alan and Hazel Hier, of Chippenhook; four siblings, Crystal, Helen, Roger and Frederick; and a son, Roni Hier. He is survived by five children, George Mills Jr. and wife Tammy, of West Rutland, Connie Mills, of West Rutland, Marie Steadman, of Daytona, Florida, and Maryann Boise and husband Jeff, of Monkton, Vermont; six grandchildren, George Mills III and wife Anastashia, of West Rutland, Samantha Mills, of Burlington, Roni Hier Jr., of Wallingford, Vermont, Lisa Wade, of Whitehall, New York, and Tammy Davis, of Hubbardton, Vermont; three nieces, Gail, Marsha and Susie; five nephews, Kenney Sr., Kenny Jr., Donnie, Westly and Wayne. Charles graduated from West Rutland High School, walking 16 miles one-way to school each day, from his home in Chippenhook. Charles later married Anna Mills in 1950. Anna passed away in 1998. Charles worked at Carris Reels for 40 years. He loved his children, animals, family and tending to his garden. He also enjoyed church, community, hunting and fishing. A graveside service for Charles Hier will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Officiating will be Reverend Peter Holtz, the pastor of the United Methodist Church of West Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monkton, VT
City
Rutland, VT
City
West Rutland, VT
City
Wallingford, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Pittsford, VT
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Timeline of missing woman's cross-country road trip

Investigators on Sunday discovered a body consistent with the description of Gabby Petito but stopped short of confirming a positive ID of her remains. The 22-year-old's family had reported her missing the previous week, after a monthslong cross-country road trip. Below is a timeline of Petito's travels across the country...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Chippenhook#Daytona#West Rutland High School#Carris Reels#Clifford Funeral Home
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the way...
POTUS
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy