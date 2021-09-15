Charles Hier WEST RUTLAND — Charles Hier, 97, of West Rutland, who was born on May 20, 1924, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2021, with his family by his side. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Alan and Hazel Hier, of Chippenhook; four siblings, Crystal, Helen, Roger and Frederick; and a son, Roni Hier. He is survived by five children, George Mills Jr. and wife Tammy, of West Rutland, Connie Mills, of West Rutland, Marie Steadman, of Daytona, Florida, and Maryann Boise and husband Jeff, of Monkton, Vermont; six grandchildren, George Mills III and wife Anastashia, of West Rutland, Samantha Mills, of Burlington, Roni Hier Jr., of Wallingford, Vermont, Lisa Wade, of Whitehall, New York, and Tammy Davis, of Hubbardton, Vermont; three nieces, Gail, Marsha and Susie; five nephews, Kenney Sr., Kenny Jr., Donnie, Westly and Wayne. Charles graduated from West Rutland High School, walking 16 miles one-way to school each day, from his home in Chippenhook. Charles later married Anna Mills in 1950. Anna passed away in 1998. Charles worked at Carris Reels for 40 years. He loved his children, animals, family and tending to his garden. He also enjoyed church, community, hunting and fishing. A graveside service for Charles Hier will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Officiating will be Reverend Peter Holtz, the pastor of the United Methodist Church of West Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.