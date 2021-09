(StatePoint) The Peace Corps, established in 1961, partners with communities abroad to develop sustainable solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges at the grassroots level. While all volunteers returned home in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency is working to return to service and is now actively recruiting volunteers of backgrounds historically underrepresented in the organization, including African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Asian-Americans.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO