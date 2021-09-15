CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indeed, LinkedIn is an important part of being a professional these days, regardless of your industry. From maintaining a personal brand to B2B marketing, here’s how professionals are making the most of LinkedIn.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal branding refers to how you present or package your professional skills to attract potential employers in your field of profession. It's all about the professional image you wanted to project about yourself and how you want to position yourself in the market. Above all, personal branding is also about managing the way employers see you both offline and online. Now, the question is, how can you leverage your brand to monetize your expertise and attract more opportunities on LinkedIn?

smallbiztrends.com

Tips on How to Setup Your Professional Services Practice Up for Success

In 2020, there were an estimated 31.7 million small businesses in the US, many of which were professional service providers like accountants, marketing professionals, personal coaches, therapists, lawyers, and more. What’s exciting about this figure is that despite the pandemic, or maybe because of it, 2020 saw an incredible increase of roughly 1 million new businesses over the previous year. And it’s looking as though 2021 could be another banner year.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

A Good Branding Strategy is Critical to your Overall B2B Marketing Plans

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapid refocus on strengthening multichannel, digital marketing and digital sales efforts, companies and even audiences are now experiencing an online content crisis of sorts. This is why content marketers and B2B Marketing leaders are now required to not only rethink their content strategy to make it more personal, relevant and creative enough to stand out from the crowd; they have to use associated elements of a good content presence to ensure their content, their overall brand positioning and online customer journey are aligned more seamlessly.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How to Accelerate Your Professional Growth and Build Your Career

There will be times in your career when you feel the strain is too much. It feels as if there are never enough hours in the day to do all you set out to do, and that your to-do list is growing. This is a common emotion, and you are not alone in feeling this way. In fact, it may be a sign of success – you might be in a better position than if you didn’t have anything to do.
JOBS
Benzinga

How This Social Platform Became The LinkedIn Of The Entertainment World

As people began losing their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, a growing need emerged for connectivity among peers. We saw Instagram, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms have usage spikes and become the dominant way of communication in a world where in-person working environments had largely come to a halt. Networking was no longer optional — many reached out to peers with increased urgency, trying to shore up connections to prepare for the potential fallout of another COVID-19 outbreak and economic recession. In a post-pandemic world, this virtual connectivity trend may remain.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

LinkedIn Makes 35+ Learning Courses Free For a Month

In an effort to help professionals adapt to the future of work, LinkedIn is offering over 35 learning courses free for a limited time. A one month trial of the LinkedIn Learning Hub can be redeemed starting today until October 9. The courses touch on subjects such as ways to...
TECHNOLOGY
under30ceo.com

B2B Email Marketing Campaigns to Help Boost Your Brand

Email is a critical part of any B2B marketing campaign you design to nurture current partnerships and reach out to potential leads. It’s an affordable yet effective marketing strategy to promote your brand while providing impressive customer service. Your team may have gone from one marketing approach to another. Perhaps...
MARKETING
abovethelaw.com

About To Job Search? Don’t Overlook These Areas Of Your LinkedIn Profile

As we enter the fall season, pumpkin spiced lattes and cooler weather aren’t the only things on your mind. You may be considering a job search before year’s end. However, before you step on the gas, send out your resume, and go full throttle on your job search, I recommend doing a quick audit of your LinkedIn profile to make sure it’s fully optimized, robust, and ripe for a legal job search in the digital age.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

5 Basic LinkedIn Tips Every Marketer Should Follow

LinkedIn has the largest concentration of professionals, executives, and company owners of any social media site. 90 percent of B2B marketers choose LinkedIn for lead generation, according to statistics. LinkedIn accounts for 80 percent of all traffic to generate leads and is 300 percent more successful than Facebook. The following suggestions can help you increase your LinkedIn marketing and lead-generation efforts with these tips and techniques. We've covered every useful technique to help you scale your LinkedIn lead-genial efforts. It will assist you in establishing your brand as an industry authority.
INTERNET
Inc.com

The One Business Every Entrepreneur Is 'In'--Regardless of Your Industry

Many successful businesses aren't "in" the business you might think. Take Domino's; as CEO Patrick Doyle has often said, "We're a technology company that sells pizzas." Or McDonald's, whose rapid growth was sparked by Harry Sonneborn famously convincing Ray Kroc that, "You're not in the burger business. You're in the real estate business."
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

You Should Apply for LinkedIn’s First Creator Accelerator Program

More often than not, incubator and accelerator programs are fluff. They offer little in return to the creators who participate; mainly, monetary support, which is notoriously sparse, especially for creators of color. They also tend to accept just a small amount of people, which does little to motivate applicants. The LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program is none of these things. According to an announcement written by Andrei Santalo, LinkedIn’s Global Head of Community (who also spent a few years at Instagram), there are three things creators value most: building an audience, creating community, and being financially rewarded. That’s why they’ve invested $25...
INTERNET
nextplatform.com

The Endless Pursuit Of Scale At LinkedIn

There is nothing at all wrong with legacy application and system software as long as it can deliver scalability, reliability, and performance. Changing from one software stack to another is so difficult and so risky — the proverbial changing of the front two tires on the car while going down the highway at 75 miles per hour — that it just is not done unless it is absolutely necessary.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

How to Best Use Your LinkedIn Cover Photo

Use the space on your profile as an opportunity to market yourself. Are you using LinkedIn more than ever before? As the pandemic continues, many midcareer professionals are using the extra time to network online. Whether you have been on LinkedIn for some time or are just getting started with it, having a strong profile is important. And having a solid LinkedIn profile includes choosing a cover or background photo.
ENTERTAINMENT
MONTCO.Today

The Great Resignation and Tips for Updating LinkedIn

The Great Resignation – it’s a thing. People are quitting their jobs for many reasons, and when they do, they have to update their LinkedIn profiles. Why are people participating in the Great Resignation? Bad bosses, irritating coworkers, toxic culture, return to in-person when remote was working fine, better opportunities, better benefits, better pay, long commute, COVID-19 or other health issues, elder care, family matters, and the list goes on.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Build Your Startup's Brand on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is one social media platform that you can promote your business and build awareness with potential customers, partners, investors, and employees. In this article, we will go over how startups can make the best out of LinkedIn to grow their online presence. The first impression that customers will have of your company is through these images, so it's essential to use high-quality images. The LinkedIn Sales Navigator is a premium product that allows users to search for their target market and see who can be contacted to grow sales.
INTERNET
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: LinkedIn jobs

A recent survey shows people are very unhappy with where they work with as many as 67% of American workers say they’re looking for a new job. While many job seekers browse online job boards, one resource is often overlooked. As Jamey Tucker explains, the social network LinkedIn has a...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

9 In 10 Professionals Believe Amalgam Work Is Essential For Work-life Balance: LinkedIn Report

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Online professional network LinkedIn, on Tuesday, launched the ‘Future of Work’ perception study by research firm Censuswide. The survey captures the sentiment of the Indian workforce towards the impact of remote work, their plans to return to work, and work...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

