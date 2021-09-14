CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike for Vegan Air Jordans in Slime Green

By Maxwell Rabb
k945.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegan singer Billie Eilish is working with Nike to debut a leather-free Air Jordan that will feature her signature slime green, and we got a sneak peek of the kicks ahead of the drop. The “Ghost Green” color mirrors Nike’s signature Don C Legacy 231 and “Gatorade” design sneakers, picked out by Eilish during a 2019 feature with Complex. The sneakers are rumored to be completely vegan due to Eilish’s consistent plant-based activism as well as Nike’s recent sustainability measures.

k945.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Maggie Baird
SneakerFiles

Jordan Brand Unveils Holiday 2021 Collection

Jordan Brand just unveiled the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan collection, which will start to release in October. Included in the lineup, we have the Air Jordan 1 in four colorways which include the ‘Bred Patent’ that will be one of the last releases of the year. We also have the Air Jordan 3 ‘Camo’ releasing and two color options of the Air Jordan 5. Also dropping for the colder months is the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and two colorways of the Air Jordan 14.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Gets Official Images: Release Details

Billie Eilish has been a style icon of sorts for the younger generation and as a result of her success, she has been able to secure herself a collaboration with the likes of Jordan Brand. Jumpman is one of the biggest entities in sneakers, and in just a few weeks, she will get her own Air Jordan 1 KO, as well as an all-new Air Jordan 15.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
uncrazed.com

Billie Eilish Interviewed By Rapper For I-D Magazine

Billie Eilish has released the pictures from her photo-shoot for i-D magazine and the name of her interviewer on her Instagram page. The 19-year-old singer has announced she will be on the cover of The In Real Life! issue of i-D magazine. Billie released the cover with the caption:. ”i-D...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Air Jordans#Slime Green#Don C Legacy 231#Pva Sneakers#Ocean Collectiv Ayana#Nike Air Jordans#Future Market Insights#Pinatex#Oscar De La Renta
sneakernews.com

“Emerald Green” Patterns Land On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 97

Months removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 97 is ostensory ramping up the production cycle as it continues to emerge in brand-new styles. For its latest ensemble, Christian Tresser’s revolutionary design has indulged in a predominantly “Black” scheme complete with minimal “Emerald Green” contrast. Akin to other...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Levels Up For A New “Have A Good Game” Offering

Sneakers have long transcended beyond an audience of athletes to become staple footwear to just about everyone. Nike has even been actively creating styles inspired by different audiences, as we have seen from their “Have A Good Game” Pack. The gaming-inspired collection continues to expand as it scores a brand-new Nike Air Force 1 offering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
crossroadstoday.com

Billie Eilish dreamed of wearing ballgown

Billie Eilish had always dreamed of wearing a “proper ballgown” to the Met Gala. The ‘bad guy’ hitmaker walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (13.09.21) in frothy blush Oscar de la Renta gown, which was inspired by the tulle dress the late Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Academy Awards and loved having the chance of living out a childhood fantasy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Golf Digest

Drake teams up with Nike on NOCTA Golf Collection

The artist Drake’s Nike NOCTA line is set to launch its first golf apparel and accessory collection, with Brooks Koepka recently offering a peek at what’s in store. The four-time major champ sampled some of the styles at the Tour Championship earlier this month as well as in the most recent issue of Golf Digest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Birmingham Star

Billie Eilish puts condition to her designers

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish undoubtedly made heads turn with her look at Met Gala 2021, especially with her ensemble. The 19-year-old artist was seen sporting a peach strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta at the fashion event. For the unversed, Billie wore the label's dress only after they agreed to her condition of stop using fur.
BEAUTY & FASHION
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Billie Eilish Officially Unveils Air Jordan Collaborations: See The Pics

After months of speculation, Billie Eilish has officially announced her collaboration with the Jordan Brand. "i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 🥰 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material)," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her wearing both pairs of sneakers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Gets Dressed in Mustard Yellow Corduroy

Nike‘s Air Jordan 1 Low SE has been given a fall-ready makeover. Arriving in a mustard yellow shade, the silhouette is covered in soft corduroy material. The textile has been added onto the toeboxes, quarters and tongues featuring a light tan hue. Meanwhile, suede can be found on the mudguards, eyestays, collars, heels and Swooshes dressed in mustard yellow. Other standout design elements include the red-orange ball-and-wings logo on the heel, the Jumpman motif on the tongue and Michael Jordan‘s signature #23 hit on the lace keeper. Rounding off the look are the white midsoles and wheat outsoles.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 ‘Orange Blaze’ Next Week

Jordan Brand is giving the iconic Air Jordan 5 a bold new look this fall season. The athletic giant confirmed via Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the “Orange Blaze” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves next week. The shoe features a sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper and unlike traditional Jordan 5 styles, the ankle collar is constructed of a netted mesh material also seen on the side panels. The shoe’s standout details are the 3M reflective silver tongue that’s paired with an “Orange Blaze” Jumpman logo and a matching orange midsole with speckled shark teeth...
APPAREL
US Magazine

Billie Eilish Designs 2 Pairs of Air Jordan Sneakers: ‘It Was Such an Incredible and Surreal Experience’

Kickin’ it! Billie Eilish is taking her love for sneakers to a whole new level. The 19-year-old singer has teamed up with Nike to create two pairs of Air Jordans. “I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material),” she captioned her Instagram post.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy