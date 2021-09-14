Honors Students and Alumni Featured in University RLE Launch
In a week-long celebration of student research and independent creative works, The University of Maine highlighted multiple UMaine Honors students and their remarkable efforts in collaborative research. The Research Learning Experience (RLE), a new university-wide initiative supported by the Harold Alfond Foundation, invites incoming first-year students to engage in a variety of different hands-on learning opportunities.honors.umaine.edu
