Orono, ME

Honors Students and Alumni Featured in University RLE Launch

umaine.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a week-long celebration of student research and independent creative works, The University of Maine highlighted multiple UMaine Honors students and their remarkable efforts in collaborative research. The Research Learning Experience (RLE), a new university-wide initiative supported by the Harold Alfond Foundation, invites incoming first-year students to engage in a variety of different hands-on learning opportunities.

honors.umaine.edu

