Stamford, CT

State Rep. Caroline Simmons defeats Mayor David Martin in Stamford Democratic mayoral primary

By Brianna Gurciullo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — It was a sweeping victory for state Rep. Caroline Simmons. Not only did she hold off incumbent Mayor David Martin in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday, she beat him at the polls in every district, according to Simmons’ spokesman Arthur Augustyn. Augustyn said her lead at the ballot box was greater than all the absentee ballots turned in by Stamford voters.

