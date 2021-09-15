CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Teeing off: the golf games embracing silliness

By Aaron Potter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the funny little cars and fussy trousers, golf is often depicted with deathly seriousness in video games. Cautiously weighing up the green, needing absolute silence before you take a swing… the simple act of whacking a ball in a hole in as few strokes as possible can be enjoyable if done well, true, but it’s still commonly portrayed as a rather tense and stressful affair. Every so often, though, a golf game comes along with more arcade-like sensibilities and a willingness to poke fun at the sport; it’s a concept the indie scene has grown especially fond of in the past few years, as more and more studios have tried to fuse golf with comedy – to often wonderful effect.

