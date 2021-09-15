CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(updated) IKM-Manning Bond Issue fails to pass by a majority

kjan.com
 4 days ago

[Updated/correction] (Manning, Iowa) – Patrons of the IKM-Manning School District have failed to approve by a 60% majority, a $19.5-million General Obligation Bond Referendum that would have allowed the district to address a series of facilities needs in both Irwin and Manning. That was 56% in favor. The measure needed 60% of the votes to pass.

