NW Iowa dairy farmer to testify today before US Senate panel on milk prices
(Radio Iowa) – The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy will testify today (Wednesday) about milk prices before the U-S Senate Agriculture Committee. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the problems with government regulation of the dairy industry date back decades, perhaps as far as the 1930s. He says the trouble originates with what are known as federal milk marketing orders which set up provisions for dairy processors.www.kjan.com
