Ankeny, IA

Republican Bousselot wins special election for Ankeny area House seat

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – A long-time aide to Republican Governors Terry Branstad and Kim Reynolds has been elected to the Iowa House. Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County. Bousselot got nearly 52 percent of the vote. Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48 percent in her second run in the district.

www.kjan.com

