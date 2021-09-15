CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon School District Referendum approved

 4 days ago

Voters in the Audubon Community School District (Tuesday) approved the adoption of a Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS. According to unofficial results, the measure passed with 92.13% in favor (117 to 10). Voter approval means the District can use revenue from the State of Iowa’s SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) Fund, to finish the Middle School/High School Renovation project.

kjan.com

IKM-Manning School Board Special Meeting tonight at 5:30

A Special Meeting of the IKM-Manning School Board will be held 5:30-p.m. today in Manning, at the High School Library. During the meeting, the Board will act on a Resolution “Approving a Revenue Purpose Statement; Ordering an Election on a Revenue Purpose Statement to authorize expenditures from revenue received from the State Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund; Ordering election on the question of levying and imposing a voter approved physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) Tax; and ordering the publication of a notice of election.”
EDUCATION
kjan.com

Griswold School District elections set

The stage is set for the November 2nd School Elections with regard to the Griswold Community School District. The Cass County Auditor’s Office reports there are a total of four candidates for the Griswold School Board. All are four are incumbents and unopposed. Director 3: Scott Peterson. Director 4: Donald...
EDUCATION
kjan.com

(updated) IKM-Manning Bond Issue fails to pass by a majority

[Updated/correction] (Manning, Iowa) – Patrons of the IKM-Manning School District have failed to approve by a 60% majority, a $19.5-million General Obligation Bond Referendum that would have allowed the district to address a series of facilities needs in both Irwin and Manning. That was 56% in favor. The measure needed 60% of the votes to pass.
EDUCATION

