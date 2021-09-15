Audubon School District Referendum approved

WHAT IT IS: Monday’s event will serve as the third community engagement meeting leading up to the operating levy renewal and bond referendum special election. Early voting begins Sept. 17, and the actual election will take place on Nov. 2. Last month, the Breckenridge School Board voted on the wording of the three questions that will be on the ballot. The questions will surround increasing the district’s operating levy, the construction of a new school and a single ice sheet arena contingent upon the passage of the second question. Monday’s informational meeting will include building tours prior to a presentation at the high school. Students, staff, teachers and community members are all encouraged to attend the event. Childcare and a meal will be provided. RSVPs are encouraged, and individuals can save their seat on the day of or before the event at https://tinyurl.com/bank4hz8 or call in their RSVP to 218-643-6822.
