Cosmology in the mimetic higher-curvature \(f(R,R_{\mu \nu }R^{\mu \nu })\) gravity

By Adam Z. Kaczmarek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the framework of the mimetic approach, we study the \(f(R,R_{\mu \nu }R^{\mu \nu })\) gravity with the Lagrange multiplier constraint and the scalar potential. We introduce field equations for the discussed theory and overview their properties. By using the general reconstruction scheme we obtain the power law cosmology model for the \(f(R,R_{\mu \nu }R^{\mu \nu })=R+d(R_{\mu \nu }R^{\mu \nu })^p\) case as well as the model that describes symmetric bounce. Moreover, we reconstruct model, unifying both matter dominated and accelerated phases, where ordinary matter is neglected. Using inverted reconstruction scheme we recover specific \(f(R,R_{\mu \nu }R^{\mu \nu })\) function which give rise to the de-Sitter evolution. Finally, by employing the perfect fluid approach, we demonstrate that this model can realize inflation consistent with the bounds coming from the BICEP2/Keck array and the Planck data. We also discuss the holographic dark energy density in terms of the presented \(f(R,R_{\mu \nu }R^{\mu \nu })\) theory. Thus, it is suggested that the introduced extension of the mimetic regime may describe any given cosmological model.

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
Real-time monitoring of Arundo donax response to saline stress through the application of in vivo sensing technology

One of the main impacts of climate change on agriculture production is the dramatic increase of saline (Na+) content in substrate, that will impair crop performance and productivity. Here we demonstrate how the application of smart technologies such as an in vivo sensor, termed bioristor, allows to continuously monitor in real-time the dynamic changes of ion concentration in the sap of Arundo donax L. (common name giant reed or giant cane), when exposed to a progressive salinity stress. Data collected in vivo by bioristor sensors inserted at two different heights into A. donax stems enabled us to detect the early phases of stress response upon increasing salinity. Indeed, the continuous time-series of data recorded by the bioristor returned a specific signal which correlated with Na+ content in leaves of Na-stressed plants, opening a new perspective for its application as a tool for in vivo plant phenotyping and selection of genotypes more suitable for the exploitation of saline soils.
AGRICULTURE

