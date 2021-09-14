CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Designer of AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress speaks

WALB 10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles joined other Olympic gymnasts in calling for accountability in the Larry Nassar abuse case. McKayla Maroney slams 'coverup' in Larry Nassar abuse case. Former U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney urged accountability for those who covered up sexual abuse in the Larry Nassar case during testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

While some call AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress ‘disgusting,’ others say the criticism is simply ‘nonsense’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called the New York Democrat a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Mckayla Maroney
Person
Larry Nassar
CNN

AOC caused a stir with her statement-making Met Gala gown

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening with a bright red message for Americans: "Tax the Rich." Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Brooklyn-based designer brand Brother Vellies, the New York politician revealed the statement, scrawled in bold lettering on the back of her dress, as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Earth#U S Olympic#Capitol Hill#Americans
The Independent

If you think AOC’s Met Gala dress is ‘white feminism’, you’ve missed the point entirely

Aurora James is making her mark on the fashion industry. She’s the founder and director of Brother Vellies. Her beautiful sustainable-focused jewelry designs that honor African design techniques have garnered her a prestigious nomination for the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent — she was the first Black woman to be nominated for the award.Her designs have been worn by Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, Zendaya, Rihanna, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, and Solange. And James is determined to create space for her fellow Black designers. She founded The Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Glamour

Simone Biles's Met Gala 2021 Dress Was So Intricate Six Men Had to Help Carry It

Hot off her appearance at the VMAs, Simone Biles just made her Met ball debut on the Met gala 2021 red carpet. And it was quite the entrance. The gymnast's silver train was so massive that it had to be carried up the steps by a team of six men (yes, really). Biles described her AREA x Athleta dress, which consists of a black bodysuit with star details and the aforementioned massive train, as having “flexibility from mat to Met.” She also revealed that it weighs a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deseret News

Perspective: The irony of AOC at the Met Gala was crystal clear to everyone but her

This week’s Met Gala taught us something about power: Who has it, who doesn’t, and how it’s expressed. As those able to fork over tens of thousands of dollars per ticket strutted around smiling for the cameras, if you looked in the background, you saw those over whom they hold power: paparazzi, assistants, Gala staff and others. Those who were rich, famous and otherwise powerful were granted the privilege of breathing fresh air, while those who were not had to cover their mouths and noses behind a mask.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Designer of AOC’s ‘Tax The Rich’ Met Gala Dress Owes Over $100K in Back Taxes, Accused of Being a Rent Deadbeat and Running ‘Sweatshop’ of Unpaid Interns: Report

Proving irony never goes out of style, Aurora James, the designer of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ (D-NY) viral “Tax the Rich” Met Gala gown, is a tax deadbeat herself, according to a report by the New York Post. James is “a notorious tax deadbeat with unpaid debts dogging her in multiple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The Story Behind Simone Biles’s Three-In-One, 88-Pound Met Gala Gown

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy