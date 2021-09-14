Designer of AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress speaks

This week’s Met Gala taught us something about power: Who has it, who doesn’t, and how it’s expressed. As those able to fork over tens of thousands of dollars per ticket strutted around smiling for the cameras, if you looked in the background, you saw those over whom they hold power: paparazzi, assistants, Gala staff and others. Those who were rich, famous and otherwise powerful were granted the privilege of breathing fresh air, while those who were not had to cover their mouths and noses behind a mask.

