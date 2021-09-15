Did Newsom’s ‘no and go’ strategy limit votes on Question 2?

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)
Millions of Californians may be eligible for the next round of Golden State stimulus checks, which will be sent on Friday. California taxpayers may get $600 from the scheme, plus an extra $500 if they have dependents. The federal government has failed to authorize a fourth stimulus check. On the...
Reality television star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner secured just a tiny sliver of the replacement vote in the Gavin Newsom recall election, according to preliminary voting results. Jenner's face-plant is especially notable given that she was one of the candidates with the most substantial name recognition in not just...
The lead proponent of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has COVID-19. Orrin Heatlie, the retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant who started the recall movement last year, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that he tested positive for the virus and has been isolating while recovering. Heatlie said he...
"California Republicans thought they found a unifying rallying cry in the recall attempt against Gov. Gavin Newsom," the Los Angeles Times reports. "Instead, the campaign exposed — and even worsened — some of the long-standing clashes between the establishment and grass-roots base, while leaving unsettled the question of how the party can stop its losing streak in the state."
San Joaquin County voters are backing Gov. Gavin Newsom in the semi-final results released Tuesday night by the Registrar of Voters. The updated numbers show about 56% of ballots were cast for Newsom, or about 66,752 votes. There were about 52,385 'yes' votes counted. Live updates:Newsom survives recall; supporters blast...
The day has come for Californians to make the decision on whether or not to vote out Gov. Gavin Newsom — and leading Republican candidate Larry Elder is feeling positive about the governor’s recall. "I don’t think there’s going to be any question about this election," he told "The Story."...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a blitz of TV ads and a last-minute rally, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged voters Sunday to turn back a looming recall vote that could remove him from office, while leading Republican Larry Elder broadly criticized the media for what he described as double standards that insulated Newsom from criticism and scrutiny throughout the contest.
Long Beach voters overwhelmingly chose to reject the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to data released today by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
A week before Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom beat back a recall election, Vice President Kamala Harris returned to California to rally voters to his side. United in victory for now, Democrats suspect Harris and Newsom will soon find themselves on a collision course.
California's recall on Tuesday will be the biggest election since Joe Biden became president, and its results may hint at the political trajectory of the country.In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen as having the upper hand in his bid to fend off the GOP-fueled recall. Republican talk show host Larry Elder is the leading Republican replacement. But California's recalls are like no other elections. Voters have to decide whether to recall the officeholder — in this case, Newsom — and then answer a second ballot question over who should be the...
On September 16, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 9, aimed at streamlining housing approval and loosening zoning restrictions in an effort to spur housing construction in California. SB9, by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, will have a significant impact on lots with single-family zoning. SB...
The Gavin Newsom recall election is just four days away, and if you've received your ballot but have no idea what to do with it, here's a quick guide that answers any last-minute questions you may have. Is it too late to send my ballot by mail?. No, it is...
California once was run by conservatives and mostly centrist Democrats. True paleo-liberal governors like Pat Brown greatly expanded the welfare state. But they also believed in pushing integration and building freeways, dams, aqueducts and power plants, while preventing forest fires, directing the mentally ill into state hospitals, and ensuring that the state enhanced the housing, timber, oil and gas, nuclear and agricultural industries.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday signed into law two housing bills allowing denser housing on single-family lots, which proponents say will help alleviate the housing crisis in California but which opponents worry will change the character of single-family neighborhoods and increase gentrification at the benefit of real estate interests. After signing...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies have spent the past few weeks ahead of Tuesday's recall making one direct pitch to Democratic voters -- "Vote no and go" -- asking them to vote "no" on ousting Newsom and send their ballots back without bothering to answer the second question about whom they would like to replace him.
