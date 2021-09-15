CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

ECLP & RD lake bids notice

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELK CREEK LAKE PROTECTION AND REHABILITATION DISTRICT ROCK-LINED WATERWAY PROJECT BIDS WANTED The Elk Creek Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District (ECLP&RD) has received a grant to help fund a ravine and waterway stabilization project for Elk Creek Lake in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn County. The Lake District seeks bids to construct a Rip Rap-lined waterway and sediment pond on the west side of 1000th Street, across from the Elk Creek Lake Beach. The project has been designed by the Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division (LWCD). Plans and project specifications can be obtained by contacting Bob Kaner, Conservation Technician, Dunn County LWCD; 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Suite 240A; Menomonie, WI 54751 (715-231-6536; rkaner@co.dunn.wi.us). Sealed bids may be postal mailed to Secretary Janet Christianson; PO Box 1963; Eau Claire, WI 54702-1963 or delivered to the ECLP&RD Special Board Meeting of Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at the Spring Brook Town Hall (N3519 810th Street; [rural] Elk Mound, WI) beginning at 7:30 p.m. The ECLP&RD reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. There is no mail receptacle at the Town Hall. Janet Christianson, Secretary Elk Creek Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District jwchristi@charter.net PO Box 1963 Eau Claire, WI 54702-1963 715-797-4745 9/15 9/22 LAC86483 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winona Daily News

6 decades removed from last big flood, La Crosse not resting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The city of La Crosse hasn’t experienced a flood that triggered a flood insurance claim in nearly six decades, but Sarah Rafajko doesn’t want city residents to become complacent. “Just because we haven’t had a substantial flood since 1965, that doesn’t mean we’ll never get...
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

Legal Ad. Demo. 7properties

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of La Crosse is seeking request for proposals (RFP) for demolition, including asbestos abatement, of seven (7) properties. Copies of the RFP are available at www.cityoflacrosse.org/planning, under requests for proposals, RFP DEMOLITION. Paper copies provided upon request Monday-Thursday 8:00am-4:00pm at City Hall, 400 La Crosse St, La Crosse, WI. Sealed bids are due by 9:00 AM, Tuesday October 5, 2021. Contact Replacement Housing at 608-789-7360 or email reinhartda@cityoflacrosse.org with questions. 9/19 9/26 LAC86803 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

Notice of Public Hearing - Ordinance No. 506 Amend Chapter 6 Traffic

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ordinance No. 506 Amend Chapter 6 of the Village of West Salem Code of Ordinances The Village of West Salem Board of Trustees will conduct a public hearing pertaining to Ordinance No. 506 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Ordinance No. 506, if adopted, will revise, update, and amend Chapter 6 Traffic to update Wisconsin State Statute and Wisconsin Administrative Code section references, update through streets, revise no parking times from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in each of the school areas, and add traffic control on school district premises. A complete copy of the proposed Ordinance may be obtained at the Village of West Salem Administration office. This hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. in the Community Center Meeting Room, 175 South Leonard Street, West Salem, Wisconsin. Teresa L. DeLong Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer 9/17 LAC86349 WNAXLP.
TRAFFIC
Winona Daily News

Local leaders seek public input at Watershed Open House

The public is invited to attend a Watershed Open House on Monday, Sept. 20 for the area known as “WinLaC” – the Mississippi River-Winona-La Crescent watersheds. The Open House is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in protecting and restoring our drinking water and quality of our land, lakes and streams.
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake District#Elk Creek#Water Conservation#Eclp Rd Lake#Lined Waterway Project#Conservation Technician#Po Box 1963#Lac86483
Winona Daily News

R Jones - CUP

TOWN OF BURNS, La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Town of Burns Town Board, La Crosse County, WI will hold a public hearing at the Town of Burns Town Hall, W1313 Jewett Road, at 7:30 pm on September 27, 2021, to hear the following: Conditional Use Permit No. 2021090701 Ralph Jones, W2257 Joseph Jones Road, Bangor, WI 54614 hereby petitions the Town Board for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) as provided in the Town of Burns Chapter 17 Zoning Ordinance to: Create a 2.44 acre or less Lot for a Non-Farm Residence (NFR) and/ or Non-Farm residential appurtenances on a Farm Base Tract as defined in the Town of Burns Zoning Ordinance (TBZO). The Base Tract is made up of Tax Parcels 3-505-0, 3-506-0, 3-501-0. The Base Tract is 83.20848 acres. For every 21 acres of a given Base Tract, 1 acre may be approved by the Town Board for NFR use; 83.20848 divided by 21 = 3.962 developable for NFR uses in the subject Base Tract. On land that is zoned: Farmland Preservation District Current zoning district and is described as follows: Section 25 Town 17N Range 5W; PART OF THE SW1/4-NE1/4 OF Section 25 Town 17North Range 5West EX COM Southwest COR North ON West LN 882FT TO POB E 175FT N 150FT West 175FT TO West LN SW-NE S ALG West LN 150FT TO POB & EX COM Southwest COR SW-NE North ALG C/L CTH-J 560FT TO POB E 200FT North 170FT West 200FT TO C/L CTH-J S 170FT TO POB & EX CSM NO. 29 VOL 13 DOC NO. 1459150 & EX PRT TAKEN FOR CTH-J ON PLAN NO. 70F IN V185 P584 & SUBJ TO RESTR IN DOC NO. 1659772 & SUBJ TO ACCESS CONTROL IN DOC NO. 1659906 IN. Section 25 Town 17 North Range 5W Address: No Fire #, COUNTY ROAD J, Sparta, WI 54656; a.k.a. Tax Parcel 3-505-0 Town of Burns Clerk Mel Hart-Pollock 9/16 9/26 LAC86672 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Winona Daily News

UPDATE: Boil all water: Water contamination possible within sections of Winona

Some Winona residents need to boil their water before using it — whether it’s for drinking, food preparation or just brushing teeth. People living in homes along Janet Marie Lane, Debi Lei Drive, Diane Loreli Lane, Bluebird Court, Bluffview Drive, Lohse Drive, Hillview Drive, Brookview Drive, Glenview Drive, Glenview Court, Glenview Road, Glenmary Road, Glendale Road, Glenecho Lane, Glenecho Road, Glen Lane and West Burns Valley Road will need to follow this advisory to avoid possible illness.
WINONA, MN
Winona Daily News

2110 CUP - 422 Main St

NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of La Crosse, by its Judiciary & Administration Committee, will hold a public hearing upon the application of Events on Main LLC for the issuance of a Conditional Use Permit under Sec. 115-359 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances of the City of La Crosse allowing permission to apply for a Combination "Class B" Beer & Liquor License. Said property is generally located at 422 Main St. and is further described as follows: Tax Parcel 17-20023-60 TOWN OF LA CROSSE E 43 FT OF W 87 FT LOTS 8, 9 & 10 BLOCK 34 EXC S 10 FT LOT SZ: IRR The City Plan Commission will meet to consider such application on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. A public hearing before the Judiciary & Administration Committee will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. Final action will be determined by the Common Council on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. Any person interested may be heard for or against such proposed change, and may appear in person, by attorney or may file a formal objection; which objection forms are available on the City website at www.cityoflacrosse.org - Your Government - City Clerk - Forms - Conditional Use Permit. The application and supporting documentation may be examined in the Office of the City Clerk, La Crosse City Hall, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any regular business day, holidays excepted, or in the Legislative Information Center which can be accessed from the City website at www.cityoflacrosse.org (search for File 21-1289). This notice is given pursuant to the order of the Common Council of the City of La Crosse. Dated this 7th day of September, 2021. Nikki M. Elsen, City Clerk City of La Crosse 9/14 9/21 LAC86293 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Winona Daily News

Official Notice to Electors

OFFICIAL NOTICE TO ELECTORS OF ADOPTION OF INITIAL RESOLUTIONS Initial resolutions were adopted at the regular meeting of the Common Council of the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin (the "City"), on September 9, 2021, and promptly recorded, providing for the issuance of general obligation bonds of the City in the amounts and for the public purposes, as follows: AMOUNT /s/ PURPOSE $5,850,000 /s/ Street improvements, street improvement funding and street lighting 3,620,000 /s/ Construction of engine houses, and for pumps, water mains, reservoirs and all other reasonable facilities for fire protection apparatus or equipment for fire protection 825,000 /s/ Libraries 1,170,000 /s/ Parks and public grounds 485,000 /s/ Bridges 1,020,000 /s/ Construction of police facilities For the purpose of paying the various installments of principal of and interest on the aforesaid bonds as they severally mature, prior to their issuance and delivery there shall be levied on all taxable property in the City a direct annual irrepealable tax sufficient for that purpose. The bonds authorized to be issued by the various Initial Resolutions set out above shall be issued by the City of La Crosse unless, before 5:00 P.M., on October 9, 2021, a petition is filed in the office of the City Clerk by electors numbering at least ten percent (10%) of the votes cast for governor in the City at the last general election requesting that the initial resolution be submitted to the electors. Dated: September 9, 2021 /s/ Nikki M. Elsen City Clerk 9/14 LAC86500 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

9.20-9.21 2021 HHW closure

PUBLIC NOTICE The Winona County Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed Monday September 20, 2021, and Tuesday September 21, 2021, due to limited staffing. No waste will be accepted these days. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Thank you! HHW - Planning & Environmental Services 225 West 2nd St, Winona MN 55987 507-457-6462 9/17 LAC86695 WNAXLP.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Lake Alvin closed to swimming until further notice, GFP says

LAKE ALVIN, S.D. (KELO) — The swimming beach at Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg is currently closed due to unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water. Routine testing done by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks showed that there were unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water due to an increased amount of runoff from recent heavy rain.
HARRISBURG, SD
Winona Daily News

Application period opens to serve on WAPS Community Task Force

The Winona Area Public Schools board is asking members of its community interested in helping the district build a vision for the future to raise their hand. Applications are now being accepted for the WAPS Community Task force, a group that will be charged with reviewing and analyzing data related to the district’s operations and its capacity for 21st-century learning.
WINONA, MN
Winona Daily News

Water boil advisory concludes in Winona; no bacteria found in water

The water boil advisory in Winona has concluded, after a water sample has tested negative for any possible contamination. The advisory was issued Wednesday after a water main was fixed in a swampy area. While the pipes were cleaned before it was back in use, the city was cautious and...
WINONA, MN
RiverBender.com

Mayor Goins, Alderwoman McAfee Issue Statements About Sunnybrook Building Permits

ALTON - An Alton alderwoman has raised questions about permits issued recently to a new housing development in the city - Sunnybrook - and Mayor David Goins’ office responded that he has no direct input or role in the issuance of building permits. He said those decisions are done in the Building & Zoning Division. Both Mayor Goins and Alderwoman Carolyn McAfee have comments about the permits below. This is Goins’ statement as it applies to the proposed Sunnybrook development and Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
rhinotimes.com

City Is Booting Homeless From Immediate Premises Of City Hall

For at least the past several years homeless people have been allowed to occupy areas at night around city hall in downtown Greensboro. On Thursday, Sept. 16, Interim City Manager Chris Wilson sent out an email to city employees announcing that people would no longer be allowed occupy the ‘immediate premises’ of our buildings.”
GREENSBORO, NC
Winona Daily News

Water boil advisory continues as city waits on bacteria test results

A water boil advisory continues within a section of the city of Winona after fears of contaminated water. The boil advisory includes residences along Janet Marie Lane, Debi Lei Drive, Diane Loreli Lane, Bluebird Court, Bluffview Drive, Lohse Drive, Hillview Drive, Brookview Drive, Glenview Drive, Glenview Court, Glenview Road, Glenmary Road, Glendale Road, Glenecho Lane, Glenecho Road, Glen Lane and West Burns Valley Road.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy