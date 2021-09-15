ECLP & RD lake bids notice

NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of La Crosse, by its Judiciary & Administration Committee, will hold a public hearing upon the application of Events on Main LLC for the issuance of a Conditional Use Permit under Sec. 115-359 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances of the City of La Crosse allowing permission to apply for a Combination "Class B" Beer & Liquor License. Said property is generally located at 422 Main St. and is further described as follows: Tax Parcel 17-20023-60 TOWN OF LA CROSSE E 43 FT OF W 87 FT LOTS 8, 9 & 10 BLOCK 34 EXC S 10 FT LOT SZ: IRR The City Plan Commission will meet to consider such application on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. A public hearing before the Judiciary & Administration Committee will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. Final action will be determined by the Common Council on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. Any person interested may be heard for or against such proposed change, and may appear in person, by attorney or may file a formal objection; which objection forms are available on the City website at www.cityoflacrosse.org - Your Government - City Clerk - Forms - Conditional Use Permit. The application and supporting documentation may be examined in the Office of the City Clerk, La Crosse City Hall, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any regular business day, holidays excepted, or in the Legislative Information Center which can be accessed from the City website at www.cityoflacrosse.org (search for File 21-1289). This notice is given pursuant to the order of the Common Council of the City of La Crosse. Dated this 7th day of September, 2021. Nikki M. Elsen, City Clerk City of La Crosse 9/14 9/21 LAC86293 WNAXLP.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO