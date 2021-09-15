ECLP & RD lake bids notice
ELK CREEK LAKE PROTECTION AND REHABILITATION DISTRICT ROCK-LINED WATERWAY PROJECT BIDS WANTED The Elk Creek Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District (ECLP&RD) has received a grant to help fund a ravine and waterway stabilization project for Elk Creek Lake in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn County. The Lake District seeks bids to construct a Rip Rap-lined waterway and sediment pond on the west side of 1000th Street, across from the Elk Creek Lake Beach. The project has been designed by the Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division (LWCD). Plans and project specifications can be obtained by contacting Bob Kaner, Conservation Technician, Dunn County LWCD; 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Suite 240A; Menomonie, WI 54751 (715-231-6536; rkaner@co.dunn.wi.us). Sealed bids may be postal mailed to Secretary Janet Christianson; PO Box 1963; Eau Claire, WI 54702-1963 or delivered to the ECLP&RD Special Board Meeting of Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at the Spring Brook Town Hall (N3519 810th Street; [rural] Elk Mound, WI) beginning at 7:30 p.m. The ECLP&RD reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. There is no mail receptacle at the Town Hall. Janet Christianson, Secretary Elk Creek Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District jwchristi@charter.net PO Box 1963 Eau Claire, WI 54702-1963 715-797-4745 9/15 9/22 LAC86483 WNAXLP.www.winonadailynews.com
