According to a report in Spotlight on Levy County Government, Gainesville City Attorney Nicolle Shalley is Levy County’s number one choice for County Attorney. The Levy County Commission decided at yesterday’s meeting to begin negotiations with Shalley because she is more experienced than the other candidate, and they thought Shalley’s “comprehensive legal background was a good fit for the county in an era when the changing requirements of law and interpretations of the law shift sometimes from day to day.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO