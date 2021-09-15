Magistrates Works Through Business

Members of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a lengthy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday (9/14) night. Meade County Judge Executive Leslie Stith read a letter from Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner thanking the county for their partnership on the recently installed boat dock along the Riverfront Park. Magistrates heard an update on health insurance for county employees from John Beavin. The year upcoming year rate is around eight percent which is the lowest in recent years which is a savings for the county. Fiscal Court approved the proposal. The court approved the Meade County Extension Board tax rates which remain the same as last year at 6.6 cents for real property and 3.5 cents per $100 of value on motor vehicles. They also approved the Meade County Conservation District Annual Report and the Meade County Fiscal Court audit for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.