CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meade County, KY

Magistrates Works Through Business

By Gene Webster
wvih.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a lengthy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday (9/14) night. Meade County Judge Executive Leslie Stith read a letter from Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner thanking the county for their partnership on the recently installed boat dock along the Riverfront Park. Magistrates heard an update on health insurance for county employees from John Beavin. The year upcoming year rate is around eight percent which is the lowest in recent years which is a savings for the county. Fiscal Court approved the proposal. The court approved the Meade County Extension Board tax rates which remain the same as last year at 6.6 cents for real property and 3.5 cents per $100 of value on motor vehicles. They also approved the Meade County Conservation District Annual Report and the Meade County Fiscal Court audit for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.

www.wvih.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Brandenburg, KY
Government
City
Irvington, KY
Meade County, KY
Government
City
Brandenburg, KY
County
Meade County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Brewer
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy