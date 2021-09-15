Officials Announce New Steel Facility
A formal local announcement for a new steel facility to locate in Brandenburg was held Tuesday (9/14) afternoon. Local leaders and officials welcomed Eddie Kane Steel to Brandenburg as company officials plan to build a new $4.8 million steel processing facility on 19 acres along Mooreman Road in Brandenburg. The facility will be located next to Lynn’s Pins. The company will bring approximately 25 new high quality jobs with pay $33 an hour plus benefits.www.wvih.com
