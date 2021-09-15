CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

Officials Announce New Steel Facility

By Gene Webster
wvih.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA formal local announcement for a new steel facility to locate in Brandenburg was held Tuesday (9/14) afternoon. Local leaders and officials welcomed Eddie Kane Steel to Brandenburg as company officials plan to build a new $4.8 million steel processing facility on 19 acres along Mooreman Road in Brandenburg. The facility will be located next to Lynn’s Pins. The company will bring approximately 25 new high quality jobs with pay $33 an hour plus benefits.

www.wvih.com

Comments / 1

 

heraldpubs.com

New Boeing Facility To Be Built In Mascoutah

Boeing to Produce U.S. Navy’s First Carrier-Based Unmanned Aircraft. “That the world’s largest aerospace company would double down on Illinois is a testament to our unparalleled assets in the transportation and logistics sector and the world-class talent of our people,” Gov. JB Pritzker stated during a news conference at MidAmerica Airport on Friday, Sept. 17. The governor was joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, Senator Dick Durbin, representatives of the defense contractor, state and local officials. Representing the City of Mascoutah was Mayor Pat McMahan, City Manager Brad Myers. Asst. City Manager Kari Speir, Public Works Director Jesse Carlton, Mascoutah School Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel, Mascoutah School Board President Matt Stukenberg, and former Mayor Jerry Daugherty.
MASCOUTAH, IL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. Steel announces plans to build $3 billion mini mill

U.S. Steel said late Thursday that it has begun looking for a site in the U.S. to build a state-of-the art mini mill at an estimated cost of $3 billion. The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said the investment would be a significant step toward achieving the company’s goal of reducing its global greenhouse gas emissions and would help meet its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nucor Steel#Alloy Steel#Eddie Kane Steel
apr.org

Canadian battery recycling firm announces new west Alabama facility

Canadian battery recycling company Li-Cycle announced that it will be building a facility in west Alabama. The Alabama factory will be the company’s fourth location in North America. According to Businesswire, Li-Cycle plans to spend around $10 million on the west Alabama facility. The facility, expected to open by mid-2022, will process around 5,000 tons of battery material per year. The Li-Cycle facility will create 30 new jobs in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
