NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4’s youth-skewing network E4 in the UK is reviving classic format Gamesmaster, which originally premiered in 1992 and ran for seven seasons. The 3×60’ reboot will be produced by Future PLC-owned Barcroft TV and Alaska TV and will debut on E4’s YouTube channel before a linear transmission on E4. The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and fans compete in a range of video games watched over by the all-knowing GamesMaster, portrayed in the original by astronomer Sir Patrick Moore.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO