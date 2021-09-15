CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ blasts off with NASA documentary series from Fulwell 73

By Ruth Lawes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ will next month release a docuseries produced by James Corden prodco Fulwell 73 that follows NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission. Among the Stars will debut on October 6, focusing on Cassidy in his training to depart the International Space Station. The six-part series promises behind-the-scenes access to the critically important NASA mission of repairing a US$2bn science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which aims to reveal the origins of the universe.

