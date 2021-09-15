Disney+ blasts off with NASA documentary series from Fulwell 73

Wondering why the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series gained in popularity isn’t too difficult since when it comes to the application of the idea to real life it’s not hard to see how it details the plight of a great number of kids all over the world. Like it or not, by the time a kid gets to middle school, there are divisions being created by their peers that are strengthened by society in one way or another. Life becomes harder in middle school as many remember, as your body is changing, your social circle begins to change, and much of what a person had hoped would stay the same becomes altered in ways that we never expected. The Diary of a Wimpy kid series details this transition in a hilarious fashion that might not always feel realistic and could be described as a little over the top, but still fairly accurate in some ways. In other words, middle school is tough, and there’s no other way to survive it than to just get through it. But with the animated reboot of the series coming in December to Disney+, one can at least get a good laugh out of the series once again.

