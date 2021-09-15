Tutor Doctor Awards Franchisees for Top Performance, Innovation and Growth at Annual Global Conference
Tutoring Franchise Recognizes Exceptional Franchise Owners Fueling the Brand’s Impressive North America Performance. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // TORONTO - Tutor Doctor one-to-one private tutoring, recently held its annual conference where franchisees joined together to celebrate the success of the brand while outlining plans for future growth and performance. During the Dream. Believe. Achieve. Conference, Tutor Doctor honored four franchisees from North America as recipients of its Global Awards. The award-winning franchisees were recognized for their success in customer service, top performance in the first year of operation, core value representation and leading marketing and brand innovation.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0