Also referred to as the Balkans, the Balkan Peninsula is a geographical and cultural region in the southeastern part of Europe. The region is named after the Balkan Mountains that stretch for about 557km from the boundary between Bulgaria and Serbia to Cape Emine on the Black Sea coast. The term ‘Balkan’ has been derived from a Turkish word that refers to a “chain of wooded mountains”. The German geographer August Zeune created the concept of the Balkan Peninsula in 1808.

