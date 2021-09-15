Sterling edges up after UK inflation jump

The British pound rose after the UK published the relatively strong inflation data. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the headline consumer price index rose from 0.5% in July to 0.7% in August. This growth translated to an annualized gain of 3.2%, the highest level in years. Similarly, the core CPI rose from 1.9% to 3.1%. This growth happened because of the country’s Eat Out to Help Out program that rewarded Britons for eating in restaurants last year. Therefore, analysts believe that the CPI will start moderating in the coming months. Meanwhile, the retail price index rose from 3.8% to 4.8% while the PPI rose from 10.4% to 11%. Some analysts believe that the Bank of England will become the first major central bank to hike interest rates next year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO