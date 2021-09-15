CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling edges up after UK inflation jump

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Sterling edged up on Wednesday after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month, fuelling expectations the Bank of England could act sooner to hike rates. Consumer prices in Britain rose by 3.2% in annual terms last month, the biggest monthly jump in the...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

hawaiitelegraph.com

Britain's inflation up 3.2 percent, greatest jump on record

August saw inflation rates in the U.K. soaring at the highest-ever recorded rate, official figures showed on Wednesday. Inflation rose to 3.2 percent in the year through August from last month's 2 percent, according to the Office for National Statistics. The August spike was mainly caused by restaurant prices, as...
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
CNN

UK inflation spikes at record rate in August

London (CNN Business) — UK inflation rose at the fastest rate in at least 24 years in August as the price of transportation, restaurant meals and used cars spiked dramatically. The annual rate of inflation rose by 3.2% in August, up from 2% in the 12 months to July, Britain's...
The Independent

UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year ago, official figures showed Wednesday.The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 3.2% in the year through August from 2% the previous month. The scale of the increase month-on-month was the biggest since the CPI measure of inflation was introduced a quarter of a century ago. The spike takes inflation way above the Bank of England's target of 2%, and is likely to ratchet pressure on policymakers to soon consider...
Reuters

UK's Javid says inflation jump is likely temporary

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid, a former finance minister, said on Wednesday he thought the 3.2% jump in inflation in August was probably a temporary increase but keeping an eye on inflation would make sense for governments around the world. "My view is I think...
yourmoney.com

Record inflation jump overshadows savings rate rises

Figures published today show the consumer price index (CPI) jumped to 3.2 per cent in August, up from 2 per cent in July. This is the highest rate in almost a decade and the biggest monthly increase since records began in 1997. To counter its eroding effects, savers need an...
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks steady after China data, UK inflation

London stocks were still little changed by midday on Wednesday as investors mulled a raft of disappointing data out of China and the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,042.11, having been a smidgen weaker earlier. Data released out of China showed that retail...
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 edges lower, UK CPI jumps, oil surges

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday, despite a rally in energy names as oil futures continued to surge higher. Brent Oil Futures traded above $76/barrel for the first time since 30th July and WTI traded above $73 following the latest oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration. Crude stockpiles fell by 6.422 millions barrels in the latest week, versus expectations for a drawdown of 3.544 million barrels, the EIA said. Distillate and gasoline stockpiles also fell during the latest week.
investing.com

UK inflation posts record jump to hit 9-year peak in August

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's inflation rate hit its highest in almost a decade last month after a record jump that was largely fuelled by a rebound in restaurant prices which were artificially pushed down a year ago by government subsidies. Consumer prices in August rose by 3.2% year-on-year, the highest annual...
FXStreet.com

Cable darts higher after strong UK consumer inflation data

The British pound rose after the UK published the relatively strong inflation data. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the headline consumer price index rose from 0.5% in July to 0.7% in August. This growth translated to an annualized gain of 3.2%, the highest level in years. Similarly, the core CPI rose from 1.9% to 3.1%. This growth happened because of the country’s Eat Out to Help Out program that rewarded Britons for eating in restaurants last year. Therefore, analysts believe that the CPI will start moderating in the coming months. Meanwhile, the retail price index rose from 3.8% to 4.8% while the PPI rose from 10.4% to 11%. Some analysts believe that the Bank of England will become the first major central bank to hike interest rates next year.
actionforex.com

Dollar Declines on Slowing Inflation, Sterling Upside Breakout

Dollar drops broadly after data shows declining headline consumer inflation in the US, and even quicker fall in core CPI. It’s adding to the Fed’s case that prior surge in inflation was just transitory. DOW futures responde rather positively to the news. Strengthening risk appetite could put Yen under some pressure too. Meanwhile, Sterling is currently the strongest one for today, but there is prospect of a rebound in commodity currencies today.
actionforex.com

US Open: Wall Street Jumps as Inflation Eases

FTSE -0.14% at 7060. US stocks are set to open firmly higher following the weaker than expected inflation data. Consumer prices rose at a slower pace than expected in August prompting bets that peak inflation could have passed. CPI rose 5.3% YoY in August, down from 5.4% in July. On...
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to edge up as investors mull inflation data

London stocks were set to edge up at the open on Wednesday as investors mull the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open eight points higher at 7,042. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that consumer price inflation rose to 3.2% in August from 2% in July, coming in well above the Bank of England’s 2% target and consensus expectations of 2.9%.
CNBC

Gold edges up on weaker bond yields; focus on U.S. inflation

Gold prices nudged up on Monday with some support from weaker U.S. bond yields, but a resurgent dollar kept the metal on a tight leash as investors awaited U.S. inflation readings later this week. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,789.42 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,791.30. Benchmark...
Reuters

Sterling steadies after UK parliament backs Johnson's tax hike

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Sterling ticked higher on Thursday after British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tax hikes and was set to end three straight days of losses. The pound had extended its fall on Tuesday after the announcement of a tax hike to fund health spending and...
investing.com

Sterling falls ahead of vote on new UK tax

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell for the third straight day on Wednesday, with the U.S. dollar broadly stronger and investors digesting the British government's announcement of a tax hike to fund health spending and social care. A selloff in global stock markets sent investors seeking safety in currencies such as the...
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations jump to two-week top

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, extend the recovery moves from the last Thursday while flashing 2.38% by the end of Wednesday’s North American session. In doing so, the risk barometer jumps to the highest in two weeks while underpinning the tapering concerns.
