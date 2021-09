A statue of Christopher Columbus that was taken down from Mexico City’s central boulevard won’t be going back up for months. Restorers say that years of protest graffiti and weather have taken their toll on the 1877 statuary and it will not be ready for reinstallation until the first half of 2022, and when it does go back up it will be at a less prominent and sensitive location. It was removed last year supposedly for restoration, shortly before Oct. 12, which Americans know as Columbus Day but Mexicans call “Dia de la Raza,” or “Day of the Race”...

