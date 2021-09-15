Why It's Hard To Gauge How Workers' Burnout Is Affecting Patient Care
The pandemic has left doctors, nurses and other health workers exhausted and overwhelmed. But drawing a direct line between burnout and a bad patient outcome isn't easy to do. Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.www.wuwm.com
