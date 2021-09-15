Dallas Cowboys: 3 players whose stock rose Week 1, and two who fell

The Dallas Cowboys began the 2021 season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they looked great overall. Despite the loss, there was a ton of excitement about this season with Dak Prescott returning alongside Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb all looking like legit healthy weapons. The defense was a concern, but DeMarcus Lawrence looked ready to lead that unit to the playoffs. That was until Lawrence broke his foot in practice and is now set to miss the next 6-8 weeks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO