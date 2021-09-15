CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. GOP lawmakers to subpoena personal information on every voter in controversial 2020 election review

By Danielle Ohl/Spotlight PA
 4 days ago
The GOP lawmakers have crafted a sweeping subpoena, requesting among other information the name, address and partial social security number of every voter registered as of November 2020. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public...

Washington Post

Pennsylvania Republicans invade voters’ privacy in service of the ‘big lie’

In July, I praised guidance that the Justice Department issued regarding phony election “audits,” such as the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz. That guidance stated:. There have been reports, with respect to some of the post-2020 ballot examinations, of proposals to contact individuals face to face to see whether the individuals were qualified voters who had actually voted. . . . This sort of activity raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters. . . . Jurisdictions that authorize or conduct audits must ensure that the way those reviews are conducted has neither the purpose nor the effect of dissuading qualified citizens from participating in the electoral process. If they do not, the Department will act to ensure that all eligible citizens feel safe in exercising their right to register and cast a ballot in future elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Democrats sue over GOP election ‘investigation’

(Harrisburg) — Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republican-controlled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Bipartisan Election Bill Introduced In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bipartisan legislation to try to fix disputed or gray areas of Pennsylvania’s election law was introduced Friday in the state Senate, after more than a year of lawsuits, partisan bickering and legislative stalemates inflamed by last year’s presidential election. The bill would keep the state’s expansive mail-in voting law in place, even as former President Donald Trump continues to peddle baseless conspiracy theories about widespread mail-in voting fraud and Republican lawmakers sue to invalidate the law. The bill, introduced by Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill, and Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, is the product of three hearings last spring that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
northcentralpa.com

Pa. attorney general says his office will protect voters' private information amongst a subpoena by the state legislature

Harrisburg, Pa. -- The chaotic inquiry into the 2020 election continues as the state legislature has subpoenaed the Wolf administration for personal information on voters and their voting trends. "These subpoenas only highlight how Republican leaders in our Commonwealth continue to try and manufacture controversy out of nothing - instead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pasenategop.com

Dush Issues Statement on Inclusion of Personal Information in Subpoena

HARRISBURG – Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee Chairman Senator Cris Dush (R-Jefferson) issued the following statement today regarding the inclusion of personal identifying information in subpoenas issued to the Pennsylvania Department of State this week:. “I have been receiving numerous inquiries regarding the personal identifying information requested in the subpoenas that...
U.S. POLITICS
buzzfeednews.com

Pennsylvania Republicans Are Subpoenaing Millions Of Voters’ Personal Information To Determine "Whether Or Not They Exist"

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to subpoena vast troves of personal information about millions of voters, including partial Social Security numbers, as they engage with false conspiracies about the 2020 election. The vote comes as Republicans across the country have pushed for so-called audits of last year’s election, saying they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

GOP lawmakers prepare subpoenas in quest for election fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as they help perpetuate claims that Democrats cheated former President Donald Trump out of victory. The Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental...
HARRISBURG, PA
Delaware County Daily Times

Ex-federal prosecutor under Trump joins Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bill McSwain, top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, will run for governor, he announced Monday, joining a crowded Republican field that may still yet get bigger. McSwain’s announcement was not a surprise. He had written to Trump in July, seeking the former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

In election fraud quest, GOP seeks details on who voted

(Harrisburg) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate pursuing what they call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election said Tuesday they plan to subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and how they voted. Senate Republicans...
HARRISBURG, PA
inquirer.com

Pa. Republicans are set to subpoena documents and hire a contractor for their 2020 election review

Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday to subpoena Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for voter records, communication between state and county elections officials, and other documents as they investigate the 2020 presidential election 10 months after Joe Biden’s victory. The vote comes as the Senate has been interviewing vendors...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
