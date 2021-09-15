Cowboys news: Micah Parsons is already the lead dog at linebacker for the Cowboys
The rookie linebacker has already eclipsed two veterans on the depth chart. The youngster, the 12th pick of the NFL draft who covers 40 yards in 4.39 seconds despite weighing 245 pounds, is the epitome of a three-down linebacker. That means Leighton Vander Esch (14 snaps) and Jaylon Smith (16 snaps) will play even less. The die has already been cast for each of those players whether you deem it fair or not. Neither played well last season for whatever reason, and the organization has mentally already moved on.www.chatsports.com
