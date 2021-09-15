CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why It's Hard To Gauge How Workers' Burnout Is Affecting Patient Care

By Yuki Noguchi
kuer.org
 4 days ago

A lot of doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed. Like many of us, they thought COVID vaccines would get us closer to life as normal. That hasn't happened. What has happened is burnout in the medical profession. Here's NPR's Yuki Noguchi. YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: The desperate and frantic pace...

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

Related
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTVQ

‘Have watched patients plead with God,’ health care workers say

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – It has become a regular refrain for weeks; health care professionals begging their communities to do their part to help fight the COVID surge. For health care workers in Corbin, London and surrounding areas, the strain and pressure created by the COVID pandemic is getting...
LONDON, KY
inquirer.com

Medical Mystery: Why was patient’s medication not working?

Underactive thyroid is a common condition. The thyroid gland sits in front of the trachea (windpipe) and can be felt as a slightly squishy protrusion just below the larynx (voice box). It is important in regulating the body’s use of energy. In general, underactive thyroid is easily treated with thyroid...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Indianapolis Recorder

Faith on the front lines: Health care workers battle burnout with spirituality

Clover Stewart has spent much of the last 14 months zipping up COVID-19 casualties in body bags. At times, she has felt like one of the many living casualties of the pandemic — frontline medical workers who, at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, have witnessed a lifetime’s worth of gruesome deaths in the course of a typical week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Covid#Npr
My Clallam County

Doctors give their personal accounts of how the virus outbreak is affecting the lives of their patients and colleagues

PORT ANGELES – At Friday morning’s Covid briefing, Health Officer Dr. Allison Berry said she’s sensing a disconnect between what is really happening in area hospitals and the public’s perception. She invited other healthcare professionals to give personal accounts about the current strain on staff and resources. Doctors Evgeny Bistrika,...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
HuffingtonPost

Health Care Workers Were Already Feeling Burnout. Vaccine Deniers Made It Worse.

Susan Smith, a pediatric ER physician in the Midwest who’s been in the medical field for 30 years, wasn’t expecting to retire any time soon. But then COVID-19 hit. Smith has dealt with the long shifts, the increasing influx of children sick with the coronavirus, and the usual emergency room traffic just fine. Dealing with her young patients’ vaccine-skeptic parents is another story. Her experiences with the adults have left her shocked, disheartened and ready to leave a job she once loved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

UMass Memorial Medical Center Warns Patients About Long Waits Due To Health Care Worker Shortage

WORCESTER (CBS) – UMass Memorial Medical Center is looking to tackle taking care of a new influx of COVID-19 patients by recruiting staff members, but hospital officials say it is no easy task – and that may mean longer wait times for patients. “The hospital is 24/7, and it can’t run without people,” said Registered Nurse Ashley Davis, who has spent the last 11 years at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She currently works as an ICU nurse in the hospital’s COVID Unit. “We’ve had a lot of staffing shortages in our unit, so we are obviously working short a lot of...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Michigan Advance

NEW: Despite safety warnings, a metro Detroit doctor is prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients

A metro Detroit doctor is prescribing ivermectin to patients with COVID-19, despite the state, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly urging against it.  Ivermectin is usually used to treat head lice or parasitic worms in humans, horses and other livestock, but misinformation fueled by right-wing figures […] The post NEW: Despite safety warnings, a metro Detroit doctor is prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ROCHESTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy