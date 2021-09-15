Why It's Hard To Gauge How Workers' Burnout Is Affecting Patient Care
By Yuki Noguchi
4 days ago
A lot of doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed. Like many of us, they thought COVID vaccines would get us closer to life as normal. That hasn't happened. What has happened is burnout in the medical profession. Here's NPR's Yuki Noguchi. YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: The desperate and frantic pace...
This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
The large majority of New Jersey hospital workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but thousands still have not been immunized, according to a sampling of health care systems by NJ Advance Media. Hospital networks are reporting high vaccination rates among their employees — most were at 85% or above —...
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – It has become a regular refrain for weeks; health care professionals begging their communities to do their part to help fight the COVID surge. For health care workers in Corbin, London and surrounding areas, the strain and pressure created by the COVID pandemic is getting...
Clover Stewart has spent much of the last 14 months zipping up COVID-19 casualties in body bags. At times, she has felt like one of the many living casualties of the pandemic — frontline medical workers who, at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, have witnessed a lifetime’s worth of gruesome deaths in the course of a typical week.
This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News. Late last week, three rural hospital CEOs said the Covid-19 patients they’re treating are sicker than at any time during the pandemic. Yet, even as their hospital staff are growing weary; some remain hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine. “Our...
Seacoast area hospitals are not immune from a problem plaguing health care facilities and many businesses across the nation, with bed space and staffing needs reaching critical mass. "Like everyone else, we are seeing the worst staffing problems I have seen in my career, in 25 years," said Dr. Neil...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With over 300 active cases of coronavirus in Carter County, health officials say they’re feeling like they are back in 2020. “There is an extreme level of fatigue, burnout and exhaustion, frankly,” Mercy VP of Operations Tyler Hillis said. Just a few days after the Labor...
PORT ANGELES – At Friday morning’s Covid briefing, Health Officer Dr. Allison Berry said she’s sensing a disconnect between what is really happening in area hospitals and the public’s perception. She invited other healthcare professionals to give personal accounts about the current strain on staff and resources. Doctors Evgeny Bistrika,...
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - What would the fourth surge of COVID-19 look like in Michigan?. The next wave is beginning to come into focus as the number of positive cases rose to levels not seen since the surprise April surge when more than 4,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.
Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., D-6th, announced Sunday in a news release that New Jersey will receive over $20 million to protect vulnerable patients and health care workers from infections diseases, including COVID-19. Pallone, who is chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, said the funding in the American Rescue Plan...
Susan Smith, a pediatric ER physician in the Midwest who’s been in the medical field for 30 years, wasn’t expecting to retire any time soon. But then COVID-19 hit. Smith has dealt with the long shifts, the increasing influx of children sick with the coronavirus, and the usual emergency room traffic just fine. Dealing with her young patients’ vaccine-skeptic parents is another story. Her experiences with the adults have left her shocked, disheartened and ready to leave a job she once loved.
Nursing home leaders and advocates for patients and care workers clashed Wednesday, with one side asking state officials to put the brakes on plans to increase staffing levels at Pennsylvania’s 700 skilled care nursing homes and the other saying reforms can’t come soon enough. Industry representatives told lawmakers at a...
WORCESTER (CBS) – UMass Memorial Medical Center is looking to tackle taking care of a new influx of COVID-19 patients by recruiting staff members, but hospital officials say it is no easy task – and that may mean longer wait times for patients.
“The hospital is 24/7, and it can’t run without people,” said Registered Nurse Ashley Davis, who has spent the last 11 years at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She currently works as an ICU nurse in the hospital’s COVID Unit. “We’ve had a lot of staffing shortages in our unit, so we are obviously working short a lot of...
The day we all dreaded has finally arrived: Idaho is in crisis standards of care. What does that mean to you? Be careful what you do out there. The hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients right now. You probably shouldn’t go mountain biking, because if you wipe out and...
The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
A metro Detroit doctor is prescribing ivermectin to patients with COVID-19, despite the state, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly urging against it. Ivermectin is usually used to treat head lice or parasitic worms in humans, horses and other livestock, but misinformation fueled by right-wing figures […]
