For Love of Nature: A day on the James brings surprises

Evidence of the last waning days of summer are everywhere! The days are getting shorter, the early mornings are often in the 40s Fahrenheit with sometimes frost and fog in the low-lying areas, the birds are migrating south with warblers, Canada geese and sandhill cranes gathering up in groups for their long journeys, white-tailed bucks are losing the velvet on their antlers, most of the mosquitoes are gone, and there are hints of fall color in the trees and grasses. Even the white water lilies are past their peak with only a scattered few remaining on Sailor Creek Flowage in Fifield. Once they are gone, the colors of fall quickly fill the void and we are on to another great season in the Northwoods, Autumn. And you all know what is after that, winter, so get out and enjoy our all too short color season while you.

FIFIELD, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO