Billy Bob Thornton to Reunite With Tim McGraw in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

By Sterling Whitaker
 4 days ago
Billy Bob Thornton has been announced to join the cast of Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, and the news marks a reunion of sorts between the Goliath star and Tim McGraw. Deadline reports that Thornton will appear on the upcoming Paramount+ prequel to Yellowstone in the guest role of...

