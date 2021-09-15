Damschroder: Local businesses keep economic ecosystem in balance

A pair of inconvenient personal problems brought the compensation of enduring lessons on the economic ecosystem that hopefully compounds to wisdom. I’ve been troubled by a reoccurring, hay fever-induced, bloody nose. There is a clotting product I’ve used in the past and searched high and low to find in Fremont. The major national retailers carrying extensive lines of this sort of medical product would surely have it, I thought. The employees at these highly successful companies were all aware of the product and said they used to sell it, but didn’t know why it was no longer on the shelf and they didn’t have the authority to order any.