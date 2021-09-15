CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW CUMBERLAND YARD OF THE MONTH

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Cumberland Garden Club has chosen its August Yard of the Month. The recognition goes to Mrs. Ute Teer of Second Avenue. Her large yard contains several small well-maintained flower gardens and a number of statues and other decorations. For her efforts, Teer was presented with a certificate, a gift card and the Yard of the Month yard sign. The sign will remain on display in her garden until early October when the next winner is announced. The Yard of the Month project is a joint project between the city of the New Cumberland and the New Cumberland Garden Club. Shown from left are Mayor Will White, council woman Judy Bartley and Teer. (Submitted photo)

