Walter John Giller, IV, 37, of El Dorado, Ark., passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett, Ark. He was born in El Dorado, Ark. on April 23, 1984, son of the late Walter John Giller, III and Angela Woods. John was of the Episcopal faith. He was a skilled barber who enjoyed football and shopping - especially for clothes and jewelry. John cared deeply for others, and particularly enjoyed spending time with his brothers and his late grandmother, Lulu.