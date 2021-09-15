CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, AR

Shana Lannae Cochran

The News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShana Lannae Cochran, daughter of the late Raymon Lawrence and Reta Doris Roberts, was born Aug. 14, 1959 in Lincoln, Neb., and departed this life on Sept. 3, 2021 at the age of 62 years, at Shady Oaks Healthcare, Thayer, Mo. She attended several schools, as the child of a military family, before making her home with a very special aunt and uncle, the late Dale and Beth Roberts of Couch, Mo. She was a graduate of Couch High School class of 1977 and a member of Welcome Hill Church of Christ.

